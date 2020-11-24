Reaching-Out’s ‘Operation Gobbler Giving’ provides holiday cheer

Tom Neve of Reaching-Out Community Services with Councilmember Justin Brannan and members of the Rotary Club of Verrazano.

Reaching-Out Community Services held its annual “Operation Gobbler Giving” event on Monday, providing hundreds of turkeys for people in need.

Sponsors included the Rotary Club of Verrazano, City Harvest, Councilmember Justin Brannan and numerous online donors.

“We give away turkeys and all the trimmings that go along with it,” said Tom Neve, executive director of the Bensonhurst food pantry. “Even though there is a pandemic, that doesn’t mean we are going to stop doing what we’ve done. We’re very fortunate to continue what we are doing.”

Councilmember Justin Brannan presents a check to Reaching-Out Community Services founder Tom Neve.



Brannan presented a check of $212,562 to the organization.

“This time of year is especially important but it’s also about the day after Thanksgiving and the day after Christmas,” said Brannan. “In the greatest city in the world, no one should go hungry.”

“One of the most rewarding things we do is to give back to the community,” said Ralph Succar of the Rotary Club of Verrazano. “Our motto is ‘service above self.’”