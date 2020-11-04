Szuszkiewicz declares victory over Frontus in 46th Assembly District

It appears there may be a new representative in the 46th Assembly District, which covers Coney Island and Sea Gate, as well as parts of Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Brighton Beach, Dyker Heights and Gravesend.

Republican Mark Szuszkiewicz has a sizable lead over first-term Democratic Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus.

As of 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, with 99 percent of scanners reporting, Szuszkiewicz had 54.23 percent of the vote (17,852) and Frontus had 45.66 percent (15,030).

Szuszkiewicz released a statement to this paper declaring victory.

“I want to thank my opponent for a hard-fought race and a tough campaign,” he said. “I would also like to thank all of the voters and volunteers who believed in our race. Against all odds, we won this campaign by talking to thousands of voters and bringing our message of common-sense changes and real solutions to the people.”

Szuszkiewicz thanked congressional candidate Nicole Malliotakis, State Senate candidate Vito Bruno and President Donald Trump “for all leading a tremendous ticket that resonated with voters all across South Brooklyn.”

“Tomorrow, I plan to hit the ground running and get right to work by personally talking to voters and listening to their concerns as we begin to form a transition team,” he said.

Frontus, who has not yet conceded, wrote a short post on Facebook.

“Thousands of absentee votes have to be counted in our race,” she said. “We won’t know the final results for some days.”

In 2018, Frontus beat Republican candidate Steve Saperstein to take the Assembly seat formerly held by Pamela Harris, who resigned following an 11-count indictment on corruption charges and later pleaded guilty to four counts.