Tannousis wins bid to succeed Malliotakis in Assembly

Republican Michael Tannousis has won the race in the 64th Assembly District, defeating Democratic challenger Brandon Patterson, who conceded early after the polls officially closed.

As of 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, with 99 percent of the ballots counted, the Board of Elections reported Tannousis had 63.73 percent of the vote (26,244) while Patterson had 36.13 percent (14,878).

Tannousis will succeed Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis, who declared victory in her race against Democratic incumbent Max Rose in the 11th Congressional District, which comprises Staten Island and Bay Ridge. Malliotakis has held the Assembly seat since 2011.

Tannousis gave his victory speech at Malliotakis’ headquarters.

“It was a hard-fought fight,” Tannousis said. “We didn’t take anything for granted. As many of you know, we had a hard-fought primary, we had been going at this for about a year and a half.”

Tannousis started his career as a prosecutor and fought for victims of violent crimes.

“I worked hand in hand with the New York City Police Department to keep our streets safe and I decided to run for this seat once I realized what the state Assembly was doing,” he said. “There is a radical progressive movement, I’ve said many times, controlling our state Legislature, and it’s affecting our quality of life and it is compromising our safety.”

Tannousis thanked the voters and his predecessor for his victory.

“Thank you for entrusting me your vote to send me to Albany,” he said. “Thank you, Nicole, for believing in me. I look forward to taking on the battles that Nicole has fought and continuing to be the common-sense voice that lacks in this state Legislature.”

Patterson talked to this paper about his defeat.

“For the last few months, I’ve spoken with thousands of Staten Island and Brooklyn residents about the issues they face,” Patterson said in a statement. “I’m proud of the campaign we ran, focused on middle-class values that make this district such a great place to call home. I congratulate Mr. Tannousis and wish district residents the best.”