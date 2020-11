Police are looking for a man who stole $8,000 from a Bay Ridge deli.

According to authorities, on Thursday, Oct. 29 at around 4:30 a.m., the man broke into the store near 68th Street and Fourth Avenue and stole a safe containing the money.

Cops said the suspect was wearing a gray jacket and multicolored gloves.

The 68th Precinct said that anyone with information can call 718-439-4236.