Christmas lights tour canceled

A Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tours has canceled this year’s Christmas Lights Tour of Dyker Heights, an event it has hosted for 13 years.

Owner and operator Tony Muia said the recent increase in COVID-19 cases made it clear to him that it wouldn’t be safe.

“Studies have shown that someone can be symptom free and still be contagious, and the last thing I wanted was to potentially expose our friends and family members in Dyker Heights,” Muia said. “[We] could certainly have used the money, but that wasn’t a chance I was willing to take.”