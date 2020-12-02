Cops seek suspect in robbery spree

By

Cops seek suspect in robbery spree
Photo courtesy of NYPD

The suspect near an apartment at Ocean View Avenue and West End Avenue South.

Police are looking for a man suspected in a string of robberies in Gravesend and Manhattan Beach over the last two months.

The busy thief’s list of break-ins, and his haul from each location, includes:

• Friday, Oct. 2 — $3,800 in cash, electronics and jewelry from a home on Avenue U and West 6th Street.

• Tuesday, Oct. 6 — $2,100 in cash and property from a home on Avenue U and West 8th Street.

• Wednesday, Oct. 7 — $13,000 in cash and jewelry from a home on Avenue U and West 3rd Street.

• Sunday, Oct. 11 — An $1,800 bicycle from a nail salon at 164 Avenue U.

• Wednesday, Oct. 21 — $1,600 from a house on Avenue R and Ocean Parkway.

• Saturday, Nov. 14 — $10,000 in jewelry and other items from a home on Ocean View Avenue and West End Avenue South.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, the man broke into a home on Avenue V and East 4th Street but was seen by a woman inside the home and fled empty-handed.

Police said the suspect is between 40 and 50 years old.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Related Articles