Cops seek suspect in robbery spree

The suspect near an apartment at Ocean View Avenue and West End Avenue South.

Police are looking for a man suspected in a string of robberies in Gravesend and Manhattan Beach over the last two months.

The busy thief’s list of break-ins, and his haul from each location, includes:

• Friday, Oct. 2 — $3,800 in cash, electronics and jewelry from a home on Avenue U and West 6th Street.

• Tuesday, Oct. 6 — $2,100 in cash and property from a home on Avenue U and West 8th Street.

• Wednesday, Oct. 7 — $13,000 in cash and jewelry from a home on Avenue U and West 3rd Street.

• Sunday, Oct. 11 — An $1,800 bicycle from a nail salon at 164 Avenue U.

• Wednesday, Oct. 21 — $1,600 from a house on Avenue R and Ocean Parkway.

• Saturday, Nov. 14 — $10,000 in jewelry and other items from a home on Ocean View Avenue and West End Avenue South.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, the man broke into a home on Avenue V and East 4th Street but was seen by a woman inside the home and fled empty-handed.

Police said the suspect is between 40 and 50 years old.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.