Cyclist Alejandra Santos was struck and killed on Third Avenue and 24th Street Christmas Day.

A Sunset Park man riding an e-bike was killed in a collision with a car Dec. 25.

According to authorities, at around 12:12 a.m., 33-year-old Alejandro Santos was biking along Third Avenue near 24th Street when he collided with a car and was thrown into a parked flatbed truck.

Santos suffered internal injuries and trauma to his legs. He was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead later that morning.

The investigation is ongoing.