Dewey decibels: High school to build Broadway-caliber theater

A rendering of the new theater at John Dewey High School.

A Brooklyn school is planning a Broadway-quality experience for theater lovers.

John Dewey High School, 50 Ave. X, has received $7.5 million in funding for a modern auditorium.

Councilmember Mark Treyger announced during a Dec. 11 Zoom meeting with faculty members and students that he had allocated funds for the theater.

The new space, which will be completed in two years, will include a Broadway-inspired stage, curtains, dressing rooms, new stage floor and seating, aisle lighting, new acoustic clouds with atmosphere theater ceiling and acoustic wall treatments with sound cushioning.

“The works of art our students and educators produce are extraordinary and we need to continue to encourage and support the next generation of future Broadway stars, set-designers, artists and musicians,” Treyger said.

Theater teacher Maria Taylor said the renovation is a huge step forward. “The impact will be felt for decades and touch so many lives, young and old,” she said.

Student Aideth Dorado said the renovations “are like a new beginning to our theater program and us theater students.”

Lorraine Grillo, president and CEO of the School Construction Authority, said the improvements “will ensure we’re providing our students with the proper environment to learn and prosper.”

A number of Dewey alums have found success in the entertainment industry, including Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Donald Margulies, former “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Quinn, and “Seinfeld” writer Larry Charles.