Dr. Ahmad Jaber dies at 73

Dr. Ahmad Jaber, co-founder of the Arab American Association of New York (AANY), died Dec. 10 at age 73.

The Bay Ridge resident is survived by his wife Najah; children Reem, Ramee, Ranee, Omar, Waseem and Faris; and grandchildren Deen, Hana, Zayn, Faisal, Leena, Elijah, Noah, Iris and Eisa.

Jaber was born in the Palestinian village of Yamoun and was the youngest of five children. He came to the U.S. in 1964 and worked at Lutheran Medical Center, with which he was affiliated his entire career.

Jaber later became a board-certified OB-GYN and started a private practice in Bay Ridge. He founded the National Arab-American Medical Association in 1975.

In 2001, Jaber and other community leaders founded the AANY, a nonprofit and advocacy agency which serves more than 10,000 people a year. He also helped many newly arrived immigrants from Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Morocco, Egypt, Yemen and elsewhere.

“Despite his accomplishments, Dr. Jaber was eternally humble,” said the AANY. “Despite how much success he achieved, he never lost sight of his roots. And despite how much he gave back, he always was an endless fount of generosity to those who knew him, his fellow Arabs, and anyone at all in need. Informed by his faith, his family, and the obstacles he overcame, Dr. Ahmad Jaber led a life defined by service, selflessness, and charity – and in doing so changed the lives of thousands across the five boroughs and around the world.”

“I send my condolences to New York's Arab and Muslim community as we mourn the loss of Dr. Ahmad Jaber, who was a pillar of unity, tolerance and justice,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “May he rest in peace.”

Funeral services for Dr. Jaber were held Friday, Dec. 11 at the Beit Al-Maqdis Islamic Center, 6206 Sixth Ave.