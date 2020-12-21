Hospitals sign affiliation agreement

Maimonides Medical Center and New York Community Hospital are joining forces.

Through an affiliation agreement announced Dec. 10, the hospitals will become co-operators of the NYCH facility, allowing both entities to deliver high-quality care more effectively and efficiently.

“I am extremely proud of the work that has been done to get both organizations to this point in our collaborative effort to enhance medical care for our Brooklyn communities,” said Maimonides CEO Ken Gibbs. “Our commitment to delivering world-class care close to home for our patients is greatly aided by this affiliation, as our neighbors will now benefit from greater access to advanced medical care across both hospitals.”

The clinical collaboration began in 2018. Maimonides specialists in a number of fields have begun to provide services at NYCH.

The hospitals will also develop an infusion suite at NYCH to serve cancer patients.

“Our partnership with Maimonides has already provided a tremendous benefit to the people of Brooklyn and it’s a testament to the deeply dedicated teams at both hospitals who share the same commitment to exceptional clinical care and collaboration to support our patients,” said NYCH CEO Barry Stern. “We are excited about reaching this next crucial step in continuing to work together to ensure that Brooklyn residents have local access to outstanding care for years to come.”

The affiliation has allowed Maimonides to work with NYCH to enhance medical services and programs it provides to its patients, including cancer care, cardiovascular care, surgical services and advanced imaging.

The transaction is subject to approval by the New York State Department of Health.