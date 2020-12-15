Mermaid Avenue is aglow with holiday cheer

The traditional LED holiday lights were turned on along the Mermaid Avenue commercial corridor Dec. 8.

The Alliance for Coney Island and Councilmember Mark Treyger secured funding for the lights, which cover the area from Stillwell Avenue to West 33rd Street.

“Bringing the holiday spirit to Mermaid Avenue and seeing the joy it can spread is much needed this year,” said Alliance executive director Alexandra Silversmith. “Our community has seen some of the worst effects of COVID-19 and is faced with unprecedented challenges to recover, so these lights provide a semblance of hope and celebration as we look forward to the new year.”