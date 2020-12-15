Narrows Coffee Shop is closing this week

Another beloved Bay Ridge business is saying goodbye.

Narrows Coffee Shop, at 10001 Fourth Ave., will close for good by the end of this week.

“After 54 years in business, we have decided to close our doors for the last time on December 19th, 2020,” read a letter posted inside the shop by owner Jim Anagnostakos. “It has been our absolute pleasure serving the community and the memories made will surely last a lifetime.”

The restaurant is located near the Fort Hamilton Army Base and has served many military personnel over the years.

Bay Ridge resident Pat Weinberg said he and his family have fond memories of the establishment.

“I used to stop in every day on my walk home from St. Patrick’s with my classmates,” Weinberg said. “Jimmy and his staff are always warm, welcoming and served up a quick and great meal. They have been a staple of the community on our end of Bay Ridge for over 50 years, and we will greatly miss them.”

Narrows Coffee Shop joins a long list of local restaurants that have closed this year, including Colandrea New Corner, Kim Chee, My Thai Cafe and La Sorrentina Ristorante.