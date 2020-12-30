Police Beat: Man displays gun in Bay Ridge, another delivery man robbed in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

IN HOT WATER

A crook stole faucets from a home near 11th Avenue and 80th Street Dec. 24. According to reports, at around 5:30 a.m., the victim’s neighbor called him and told him that his back door was open. Surveillance footage showed the perp pushing the door open and then fleeing with the sinks.

NO HELP AT ALL

A 54-year-old woman was robbed in her home on Fourth Avenue and 85th Street Dec. 22. The victim said that a 67-year-old woman she hired to help her at home stole her wallet and made more than $1,200 worth of withdrawals and charges.

GUN SHOW

A man pulled a gun on five men on Narrows Avenue and 81st Street Dec. 22. According to reports, at around 3:50 a.m., the men were parked outside one of their homes when a stranger got out of a BMW, approached them and displayed a black firearm. The men drove off and called 911.

STOLEN MEMORIES

A thief stole baseball memorabilia worth $1,175 from a car on Eighth Avenue and 63rd Street Dec. 26. Reports say that at around 3 p.m., the victim, a 49-year-old man, drove his mother to the doctor’s office and gave his car keys to a valet attendant. When the man returned to his car, he noticed that several items, including a Jackie Robinson baseball card and a watch, were missing.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

TWO AGAINST ONE

A 45-year-old deliveryman was attacked and robbed by two men on 16th Avenue and 78th Street Dec. 27. According to reports, at around 5 p.m., the victim was delivering food when the men got out of a black car and approached him. One of them pushed him to the floor, feigned having a gun in his jacket pocket and demanded money. When the victim refused, they took his wallet, which contained $800, and drove away.

FIVE-FINGER DISCOUNT

A crook robbed a discount store on 23rd Avenue and 86th Street Dec. 22. Reports claim that around 11:20 p.m., the man broke the lock on the gate and stole electronics and $100 in cash.

CHRISTMAS IN JAIL

A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking his 32-year-old wife with a boxcutter in an apartment on 17th Avenue and 77th Street Christmas Day. According to reports, at around 1:30 a.m., the suspect allegedly cut his wife on her right arm. The woman told police that her husband may have been intoxicated at the time.

LAUNDERING SCHEME

A crook stole clothes from a laundromat on 25th Avenue and 86th Street Dec. 6. Reports say that at around 10:45 a.m., the victim, a 41-year-old woman, dropped off $3,000 worth of clothing at the store. While she was gone, she claims, someone tricked the laundromat’s owner into giving them her clothes.