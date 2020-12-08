Police Beat: Several packages stolen in Bay Ridge, man robbed at knifepoint in Bensonhurst

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

STABBED IN RIB CAGE

A 47-year-old man was stabbed on Shore Parkway and 25th Avenue on Dec. 4. Reports claim that at around 2:20 a.m., the victim was in his car when a man banged on the window. When the victim got out, the man stabbed him in the rib cage with a six-inch knife. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

ROBBED IN LOBBY

Three men attacked and robbed a 40-year-old man at knifepoint on 21st Avenue and 78th Street on Nov. 28. According to authorities, at around 1 a.m., the victim left a bar at McDonald Avenue and Kings Highway. When he went into an apartment lobby, the attackers followed him and put a bag over his head. One of the men took out a knife and stole the victim’s phone, wallet and $200 in cash. Another crook said, “If you call the cops, we know where you live.”

ROBBED AT GAS STATION

A 55-year-old woman was robbed at a gas station on Bay Parkway and Bath Avenue on Dec. 5. Reports claim that at around 2:20 p.m., the woman was putting gas in her car when a crook snuck inside and stole her purse, which contained credit cards and $100 in cash.

NAIL SALON CLIPPED OF $800

A crook broke into a nail salon on Bath Avenue and Bay 20th Street and stole about $800 on Dec. 3. According to reports, at around 7:30 p.m., the perp broke the glass on the front door, went inside and took the money from the register.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

BUSTED FOR ASSAULT

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 41-year-old man on the southwest corner of 14th Avenue and 73rd Street on Nov. 29. According to reports, the victim was walking east on 73rd Street to 14th Avenue when the suspect allegedly came from behind and struck him in the head with an unknown object. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

PACKAGE THIEF

Two crooks stole packages from the lobby of an apartment building on Ridge Boulevard and 67th Street on Nov. 28. Reports claim that at around 2:40 p.m., the burglars broke into the building through a basement window and left through the front door.

MOPE STEALS MOPED

A crook stole a moped that was parked on Shore Road and 93rd Street on the evening of Nov. 28. The victim said the moped was chained near the street and he had possession of all the keys.

NO DELIVERY

A thief stole the contents of a package on Marine Avenue and 96th Street on Nov. 27. Reports claim that at around 6:30 p.m., UPS delivered a package to a resident, but a thief opened the box and stole the item inside, which was worth $1,100.