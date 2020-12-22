Post office named after Mother Cabrini during online celebration

The United States Postal Service held a conference via Zoom to announce the designation of the Dyker Heights Post Office, 8320 13th Ave., as the Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini Post Office.

The online celebration took place on Tuesday, Dec. 22, which marks the day of Mother Cabrini’s passing. She died in 1917 at the age of 67.

Last year, U.S. Rep. Max Rose, who represents the area, spearheaded legislation to rename the post office after the well-known saint, an Italian immigrant who helped the Italian-American Catholic community in New York. It was passed by both houses of Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump.

“Today is about honoring a woman, a leader and a saint who never forgot that our north star must be there for those who are most in need,” Rose said. “And not to look for reasons why not, but to look for reasons why. Not to say, ‘Well, they come from there so they’re not one of us. They look differently, so they’re not one of us.’ But to instead, constantly search for and honor and praise the deep interconnectedness that is our shared humanity.”

The post office plans to display the plaque in her honor in 2021. Once unveiled, the plaque will read, “This building is named in honor of Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini by an act of Congress Public Law 116-201, Dec. 3, 2020.”

Msgr. Thomas Caserta, pastor of the Shrine Church of St. Bernadette, stated he was privileged to represent Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio and have the post office named after Mother Cabrini, who was the first U.S. citizen to be canonized as a saint by the Roman Catholic Church.

“The Diocese of Brooklyn is to be known as the Diocese of immigrants,” he said. “We strive to reach out as best we can to the poor, the sick, the immigrants, the underserved and the stranger in our limits today. This honor given to the first American citizen to be canonized a saint reminds us all to do what we can to step out of our own comfort zones and recognize the dignity and worth of every person, regardless of race, ethnicity or religious tradition.”

Mother Cabrini worked at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church on President Street in Brooklyn in 1892, the first predominately Italian-American church on Long Island, which was later merged into the Church of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary and St. Stephen.

“At the United States Postal Service, we have a long tradition of designating post offices to great individuals who have made an impact on the local community,” said Eric Henry, USPS Triboro district manager. “The postal employees of Dyker Heights as well as myself consider it an honor and privilege to serve such a culturally rich and historic community.”