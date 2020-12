Firefighters battle the blaze on Third Avenue.

Six people were injured when a fire swept through a building on Third Avenue and 92nd Street Monday night.

According to the FDNY, the blaze began at 9 p.m. on the second floor of a three-story building. Twelve units and 60 firefighters responded and had the fire under control by 10 p.m.

Firemen in Bay Ridge making a grab right now. #FDNY pic.twitter.com/bQ0Y66SQiI — NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) December 29, 2020

All of the injured people, including one firefighter, were treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.