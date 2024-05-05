Elementary school named for slain cop

A new school opening in the fall will bear the name of an NYPD officer who was murdered in the line of duty.

P.S. 331, the Detective Wenjian Liu School for Civics and Entrepreneurship, will be the first Brooklyn school named for an Asian-American person.

Liu, of Bensonhurst, and Det. Rafael Ramos were shot to death in their car in Bedford-Stuyvesant in 2014.

Angelica and Sanny Liu. Photos courtesy of Councilwoman Susan Zhuang’s office

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday outside the school at 6312 13th Ave.

Liu’s family attended the event, which was conducted by the NYPD Ceremonial Unit in partnership with several precincts, including the 62nd, 66th, 68th, and 72nd. Mayor Eric Adams, Police Commissioner Edward Caban, NYPD officers, elected officials and members of the Dept. of Education also attended.

The school’s banner. Photos courtesy of Councilwoman Susan Zhuang’s office

“Today was truly a beautiful reminder of how much love there still is for my husband,” said Liu’s widow Sanny.

A police officer holds a portrait of Det. Liu. Photos courtesy of Councilwoman Susan Zhuang’s office

Councilwoman Susan Zhuang worked with the DOE to have the school named for the fallen hero.

“The Liu family are my family and I will never leave their side,” Zhuang said. “I’m deeply humbled and honored to have been able to name P.S. 331 after Detective Wenjian Liu with the support of the entire Liu family.”

Liu’s parents Wei Tang Liu and Xiu Yan Li. Photos courtesy of Councilwoman Susan Zhuang’s office

“Detective Wenjian Liu was an incredible officer who truly loved protecting his community and our city,” said Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry. “We will always consider him and his family our family.”

The ribbon is cut outside the Detective Wenjian Liu School for Civics and Entrepreneurship. Photos courtesy of Councilwoman Susan Zhuang’s office

