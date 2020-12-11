Suspect arrested in attack on police van

Matthew Piscitello has been arrested in connection with the May 29 attack that destroyed an NYPD van.

A Dyker Heights man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting a police van on fire during a demonstration protesting the death of George Floyd.

According to authorities, on May 29 at around 9 p.m., 21-year-old Matthew Piscitello and two other individuals allegedly threw incendiary devices at a parked and unoccupied NYPD van at the corner of South Portland and DeKalb avenues. The van became engulfed in flames and was destroyed.

Piscitello was charged with three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of arson, two counts of reckless endangerment and rioting.

According to the New York Post, Piscitello was released Thursday afternoon and is to appear in court next month.