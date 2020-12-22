Swastika spray-painted outside Jewish school

Police are looking for two men who spray-painted anti-Semitic graffiti outside a private Jewish school in South Slope on Dec. 13.

According to authorities, at around 2:18 p.m., the suspects spray-painted a swastika on the side of Mesilas Bais Yaakov High School, 420 19th St., and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

One suspect is of medium complexion and build, 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers and a backpack.

The other suspect is of dark complexion, 5-foot-10, 250 pounds, with a large build and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava face mask, a black shirt, a button-down jacket, blue jeans and brown sneakers and carrying a satchel bag.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.