Tannousis appointed to five committees

Michael Tannousis will be busy when he takes his seat in the Assembly in January.

The freshman lawmaker has been appointed to five committees: Codes, Judiciary, Governmental Employees, Cities and Aging. He will be the ranking minority member on the Aging Committee.

The Republican defeated Democratic challenger Brandon Patterson in the race to succeed Nicole Malliotakis in the 64th Assembly District. Malliotakis, who has held the seat since 2011, was elected to Congress.

Tannousis said he was particularly honored to be appointed to the Aging Committee.

“I will use my position to ensure COVID-19 vaccines and other healthcare resources are made available to our seniors and other vulnerable residents,” he said.

The former prosecutor said he ran for Assembly to fight against the bail reform laws that were enacted last year.

“Our public safety has been endangered by these ‘reforms,’ and my placement on these committees will give me the opportunity to effectuate real change in our criminal justice system,” he said.