TJ Maxx is next in line to be 86’d

Another department store is maxed out in Bay Ridge.

TJ Maxx, at 502 86th St., will close its doors by Jan. 9.

“We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking,” said Andrew Mastrangelo, assistant vice president of global communications for parent company TJX. “We are grateful for the loyalty of our Brooklyn customers and believe they will continue to find great values at our nearby stores.”

TJ Maxx is the latest loss for the beleaguered 86th Street shopping corridor, which said goodbye to retail giant Century 21 on Dec. 6 and to Modell’s Sporting Goods and GameStop earlier this year.

“I’m really upset by the news,” said Bay Ridge resident Maritza Maldanado. “I shopped there this year for Christmas and every holiday. After this, there’s nowhere locals can shop. The neighborhood is nothing like it used to be and I’m worried the closings won’t stop.”

According to Councilmember Justin Brannan, the Modell’s building was recently purchased for $15 million and will soon have new tenants.

“Along with the 86th Street BID, we are meeting with people every single day who are looking to set up shop here,” Brannan said. “National retailers and independent businesses, too.”

“The loss of another large retail anchor on 86th Street in the short term will certainly leave a void,” said Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann, “but I am optimistic that the vacancies will soon be filled, as 86th Street is a busy intermodal hub that will certainly attract new businesses to invest in Bay Ridge.”