Woman sexually assaulted in apartment building

Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in a Marine Park apartment building Dec. 10.

According to authorities, at around 12:30 p.m., the man followed the 47-year-old woman into her building on Avenue N and East 33rd Street, pretended to have a gun and forced his way into her home. He then tied her up with duct tape and zip ties and sexually assaulted her. He also stole her phone and money.

The attacker fled west on Kings Highway in a gray 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black face-covering and dark clothes with light kneepads.

The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Coney Island, where she is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.