Death of 5-year-old ruled homicide after mother’s tragic leap from roof

From Brooklyneagle.com

In the aftermath of the Sunday afternoon incident in which a Brooklyn woman was seen grabbing her 5-year-old daughter and leaping off the roof of a 12-story building, the incident has been deemed a homicide in the case of the child, according to the NYPD.

The tragedy played out when Oksana Patchin, a 39-year-old mother from Eastern Parkway, jumped from the 12th floor of a Manhattan building she was visiting. According to security camera footage and police reports, Patchin grabbed her 5- year-old daughter Olivia and leaped to death off the roof.

Responding to a 911 call, police from Manhattan’s 16th Precinct found Patchin and her daughter lying unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk in front of 540 W. 53rd St. Emergency Service personnel responded, then transported both victims to Mount Sinai West, where they were pronounced deceased.

According to reports, Patchin and her daughter were visiting friends in the building when Patchin asked for access to the roof. Security cameras verified the actions that, without warning, Oksana grabbed her daughter and jumped off the roof.

Police sources confirmed that Patchin had a history of mental illness.