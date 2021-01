Surveillance image of one of the suspects.

A deliveryman was beaten by two crooks who attempted to rob him while he was delivering food in Bay Ridge on Jan. 10.

According to authorities, at around 9:45 p.m., the men approached the 53-year-old victim on Ridge Boulevard and 92nd Street, threw him to the ground, punched him and demanded his money and bike, but then fled without stealing anything.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the attack can call the 68th Precinct at 718-439-4236.