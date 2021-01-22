Malliotakis named assistant whip for Republican conference

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis has been appointed as an assistant whip for the Republican conference in the House of Representatives, Minority Whip Steve Scalise announced Tuesday.

Members of the whip team serve as floor leaders and are responsible for mobilizing votes within the conference.

Malliotakis, who served as minority whip in the New York Assembly, said she will support policies that improve lives and will stand against the Democrats’ agenda “when necessary.”

“Americans and small businesses across our country continue to suffer as we work to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “The time is now for all members of Congress to implement common sense solutions that reenergize our economy, protect our freedoms and create more opportunity for individuals to achieve the American dream.”

“Nicole is a dedicated public servant who has a long history of getting legislation passed and red tape repealed,” Scalise said. “She also has years of experience pushing back against the radical left and will be a key player in resisting Nancy Pelosi’s far-left agenda. I look forward to working together with her to get our economy back on track.”