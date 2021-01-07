Manslaughter indictment for driver in deadly crash

Jose Barrera, second from right, with his family.

A man has been indicted for reckless manslaughter after allegedly hitting and killing a man with his car in Borough Park in July.

According to authorities, 50-year-old Jose Barrera was removing items from his car in front of his home at 1062 39th St. when 21-year-old Kareem Denton lost control of his Nissan and slammed into him.

Barrera had walked his 6-year-old daughter from his minivan to the curb seconds before the collision. His wife was still in the passenger seat and sustained minor injuries.

The Brooklyn DA’s Office said Denton had worn-out tires that could have contributed to the crash and that a mechanic had warned him about it. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted.

“The defendant chose to drive a car he knew was not safe, allegedly sped on wet road conditions and took the life of a hardworking father,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the indictment is the first under his new Street Safety Bureau, which was created to better address vehicular violence on roadways.

A vigil was held outside Jose Barrera’s home in July.

Photos courtesy of Borough President Eric Adams

“[The bureau] will continue to thoroughly investigate and prosecute dangerous drivers when their unlawful actions cause traffic fatalities or injuries,” he said. “I am determined to get justice for victims and to send a message that this conduct will not be tolerated in Brooklyn.”

A vigil was held outside Barrera’s home following the crash. His family wore T-shirts bearing his photo and participants carried signs and candles.