MTA honors employees who died of COVID-19

Interim MTA New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg views the launch of “Travels Far: A Memorial Honoring Our Colleagues Lost to COVID-19” at Bowling Green Jan. 25.

The MTA has launched a visual memorial to honor 136 of its employees who died of COVID-19.

“Travels Far,” an eight-minute video, began running on 138 three-panel digital screens in 107 subway stations Jan. 25. It includes photographs shared by family members and is named after a poem by former U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith that was commissioned for the project.

“We quickly made sure that those families who lost an MTA worker to COVID were taken care of financially, but the launch of today’s memorial is aimed at personalizing the legacies of those who died during the pandemic,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye. “It is a moving tribute to the members of our heroic workforce who lost their lives and we will continue to make sure those who perished are not forgotten.”

The video plays twice consecutively three times per day, at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and can be seen locally in the 45th Street, 77th Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway stations. It can also be seen at https://new.mta.info/covid-memorial.

“These men and women were the heroes of the transit system – conductors, bus and train operators, cleaners – but they were also mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, sons and daughters,” said Sarah Feinberg, interim president of MTA New York City Transit, who asked MTA Arts and Design to create the memorial. “We think of them daily and we continue to mourn them with their friends and families.”

“Stop for a moment during your daily travels and reflect on these departed heroes, the lives lost, and the heartbreak being carried by their families and co-workers,” said Tony Utano, president of Transport Workers Union Local 100.