Three injured in fire on 84th Street

A two-alarm fire swept through a Bay Ridge home Sunday morning, injuring three people.

According to the FDNY, the fire started at around 10:24 a.m. on the second floor of a two-story house on 84th Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues and spread to the first floor. The home next door was also damaged.

Twenty-five units and 106 firefighters responded and had the fire under control by 11:18 a.m.

Two civilians and one firefighter sustained minor injuries and were taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

The non-profit Bay Ridge Cares is working to help the three families that were displaced by the blaze.