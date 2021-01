Two people were injured in a fire in Dyker Heights.

A fire swept through a Dyker Heights home Sunday morning, injuring two people.

According to the FDNY, the fire began at 1:56 a.m. in a three-story building on 14th Avenue and 77th Street.

Twelve FDNY units and approximately 60 firefighters responded and brought the fire under control by 2:40 a.m.

Two civilians were injured and transported to local hospitals.