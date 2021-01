Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked and robbed a woman in Bay Ridge on Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, at around 1 p.m., the 35-year-old victim was walking near 95th Street and Fifth Avenue when the suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her pocketbook. The woman fell during the struggle and hit her head on the ground.

Anyone with information about the crime can call the 68th Precinct at 718-439-4211.