World’s most advanced marine research boat visits Brooklyn

From brooklyneagle.com

It silently pulled into Brooklyn Bridge Park’s marina. At first glance, it appeared to be a Destroyer, or perhaps another type of warship. Upon closer inspection, it turned out to be the most advanced marine research and media vessel in existence.

The ship, dubbed OceanXplorer, is both an advanced research and science lab and a floating Hollywood media production studio, and will make it possible to stream groundbreaking scientific news to audiences worldwide.

Fresh off a mission in the Red Sea, where the OceanX team studied climate change resilient “super” corals, they made a brief pitstop in Brooklyn before leaving for the Caribbean, where they will begin filming a new television series co-produced by OceanX, BBC Studios and James Cameron for National Geographic (working title Mission OceanX).

OceanXplorer is outfitted with two Triton deep-sea submersibles and media-optimized scientific exploration vehicles, chemical, biological, and geophysical sampling tools, a centralized data integration system, an onboard media center and a wide array of filming and photography equipment capable of operating in the extreme pressures and rough conditions of the deep sea.

OceanXplorer was docked at Brooklyn Bridge Park before leaving for the Caribbean. Photo by Will Hasty

Founded in 2018 by Ray Dalio and Mark Dalio, OceanX is a US-based nonprofit ocean exploration organization that combines next-gen exploration technology, science, storytelling and media to educate, inspire and build deeper connections with Earth’s oceans worldwide.OceanXplorer will become the centerpiece of OceanX’s mission to explore the ocean and bring it back to the world.