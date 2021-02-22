Chuck Schumer discusses problems facing Brooklyn businesses

From brooklyneagle.com

U.S. Senator Chuck Shumer was the centerpiece of a Zoom call on Friday afternoon hosted by Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce President Randy Peers and a panel of board members.

The new U.S. Senate Majority Leader detailed the problems facing Brooklyn businesses. Schumer, a Brooklyn native whose father ran a small exterminator company on Atlantic Avenue, showed his love for his home borough by returning as a public servant.

He served both as a U.S. Congressman and U.S. Senator after furthering his education at Harvard University and Harvard Law.

After warmly welcoming Shumer, Peers noted, “This is truly historic for the Brooklyn Chamber and it’s 102-year history. This is the first time we have hosted the U.S Senate Majority Leader.”

But then Peers pulled no punches when he outlined the borough’s business woes:

81% of our businesses report a decline in annual revenue In 2020.

85% laid off some of their employees during the year

33% of our small business owe some back rent

51% of businesses have taken on more debt just to survive

The ebullient Brooklyn senator responded, often using the word ‘billions,’ as he gave a rousing account of the many budget items being proposed for recovery in all sectors. It was a rousing pep talk and promise of better days to come.

“As the recent Brooklyn Chamber survey data clearly shows, our small businesses have been struggling to stay alive,” said Peers in a statement. “Having a champion for Brooklyn and New York City as the U.S. Senate Majority leader, will be key to securing the federal aid necessary to save our local economy.

"Senator Schumer knows Brooklyn and the businesses that call the borough home. As his remarks today demonstrated, he has already begun to deliver on critical support to help our families and businesses to successful recover from the pandemic."

Readers of the Eagle may replay portions of the Zoom by using this link and this password: h^%5dv6C