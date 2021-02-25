Generally Speaking: Middle schools to reopen for in-person learning

NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza recently announced, “We will be reopening middle schools (grades 6, 7 and 8) for in-person learning on Thursday, Feb. 25. We have developed strong practices to help keep school communities healthy and safe. If you have a student in grades 6-8 and selected blended learning, your child’s principal will reach out with their new schedule. All schools will have 20 percent of students and staff randomly tested on a weekly basis. Students who have not already done so are required to provide consent for testing by their first scheduled in-person learning day in order to learn in person.”

The chancellor is also encouraging families to submit parental consent for COVID-19 testing prior to your child’s first day of in-person learning.

Among the middle schools is the new MS 939 (the School of Performing and Visual Arts) at 270 59th St. in Sunset Park, which is scheduled to have five days a week in-person learning in addition to remote instruction. The new, large building complex, which opened in Sept. 2020, also contains a separate elementary school, PS 936 (the Sunset School of Cultural Learning).

***

A fond farewell to Steve Hood, deputy to Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander Craig Martin and prior CO Col. Andrew Zieseniss. Steve, who regularly attended meetings of the Fort Hamilton Citizens Action Committee, is moving onto a new billet. A news release said his “inspirational leadership and transformational impact has been immense, and Fort Hamilton and the Army is better for it.“