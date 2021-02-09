Indoor dining is back on the menu this Friday

Southern Brooklyn restaurants like Cebu Bar & Bistro will be able to resume indoor dining Friday.

New York City restaurants will be permitted to resume indoor dining a bit earlier than expected.

A week after Gov. Andrew Cuomo said indoor services could return at 25 percent capacity on Valentine’s Day, he announced a new date: Friday, Feb. 12.

It’s hoped that the earlier start date will provide a financial boost during the holiday weekend.

“Many Brooklynites will now be able to celebrate the holiday at a restaurant earlier in the weekend, providing a few days’ head start for struggling small businesses and workers to earn a little more money to support themselves and their families,” said Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Randy Peers.

Southern Brooklyn has seen its share of restaurant closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Favorites such as Colandrea New Corner, Kim Chee, My Thai Cafe, La Sorrentina Ristorante, Narrows Coffee Shop and Jay & Lloyd’s Kosher Deli have shut down.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis has co-sponsored the RESTAURANTS Act, which was introduced by U.S. Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Brian Fitzpatrick. The legislation would establish a $120 billion restaurant revitalization fund to be made available to food service or drinking establishments that are not part of an affiliated business with more than 20 locations, including designated administrative funds for establishments operated by women, veterans and people of color.

“Restaurants and small businesses in my district have closed their doors for good because of the state’s lockdowns, destroying our local economy and the livelihoods of thousands of families,” Malliotakis said. “As we now know more about COVID, therapeutics have become available and more Americans are vaccinated, I’ve advocated for a more balanced approach to reopening.”