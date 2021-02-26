Malliotakis named to Coronavirus Crisis Subcommittee

Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis only freshman member of congress to be named to the Coronavirus Crisis Subcommittee

On Tuesday, Feb. 24, U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis has been named to the Coronavirus Crisis Subcommittee.

The committee started in April 2020 and is responsible for examining a number of issues related to the coronavirus crisis, including the use of taxpayer funds for relief programs and the economic impact of the pandemic on individuals, communities, small businesses, health care providers, States, and local government entities.

Malliotakis was the only freshman Member of Congress named to the committee and stressed the significance of being a member.

“As we look to continue to help struggling Americans and small businesses holding on by a thread, it is imperative that relief funds are spent appropriately and actually get to the people,” she said. “Congress must come together to pass tailored legislation that expands vaccine manufacturing and distribution, reopens our schools and helps get Americans back to work.”

She also mentioned the importance of helping struggling businesses.

Last week, she wrote a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo asking both officials to commit to not raising income taxes and the property tax levy if they receive federal aid, as well as use a portion of the funds to stop toll increases and provide relief for the small businesses they shut down.

Republican Whip and Ranking Member on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Steve Scalise spoke highly of the congressmember.

“Nicole has been sounding the alarm from day one on this, and will be a tireless fighter for families in New York and in the entire country who want their kids back in school, access to a vaccine, and the ability to safely go back to work and reopen our economy,” he said. “I’m excited to welcome her to the committee and get to work.”