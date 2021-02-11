Man stabbed in head at 59th Street station

A police officer stands outside the 59th Street station after the attack.

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man at the 59th Street subway station in Sunset Park Wednesday.

According to authorities, at around 7:30 p.m., the suspect, 51-year-old Corey Mitchell, got into an argument with the 23-year-old victim on the R train at 53rd Street. When they got off the train at 59th Street, Mitchell allegedly took out a sharp object and slashed the victim in the forehead and left hand.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and is listed in stable condition.

Mitchell was charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.