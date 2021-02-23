Motorcade will oppose playground’s conversion into public park

Assemblymember William Colton will lead a motorcade Feb. 24 to protest the city’s plan to convert the playground at David A. Boody I.S. 228 into a public park.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. outside the playground at 228 Ave. S.

Participants are encouraged to bring their children. Protest signs will be provided for each car.

According to NYC Parks, the project, which is part of the Schoolyards to Playground program, received $4,602,785 in mayoral and federal funding. Construction will begin in March and be completed next year.

The new park will include basketball, volleyball, handball and tennis courts, along with a picnic area, a performance stage, amphitheater seating and game tables.

Colton believes the project will create serious safety, health and quality-of-life problems for the school and the neighborhood.

“The community must speak up and our voices must be heard,” he said.