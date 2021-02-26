OLPH students celebrate Black History Month

Students at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Academy in Sunset Park celebrated Black History Month Feb. 24.

Kids from grades 5 through 8 gave presentations about Black people who made a significant impact on the world in several fields, including social justice, sports, aviation, politics and the arts.

Two students from each grade joined together in one classroom to make presentations on Zoom for all the middle-school students to watch live.

The subjects include Muhammad Ali, Charles H. Alston, Maya Angelou, Ella Baker, Bessie Coleman, Nelson Mandela, Michelle Obama and Jesse Owens.

“There is always great value in learning from history and those who have been a part of it,” said John Quaglione, deputy press secretary for the Diocese of Brooklyn. “Through education, we learn to foster better respect and improve relations among all people. The students clearly achieved the intent of Black History Month and the school community is better for it.”



Assemblyman Peter Abbate attended the presentation and talked to students about their projects.

“It was wonderful to see him and watch him interact with our students,” said a school representative.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who watched the presentations on Zoom, congratulated the students “for their very nice presentations today recognizing the achievements of successful African-Americans as part of Black History Month.”