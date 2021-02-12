Police Beat: Man robbed at knifepoint on Ridge Boulevard, crooks steal 9k worth of scratch-off tickets in Gravesend

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

APARTMENT ROBBED

More than $2,500 worth of property was stolen from an apartment on 10th Avenue and 67th Street Feb. 6. According to reports, the 41-year-old tenant left at 6:20 p.m. While she was gone, a burglar ransacked the apartment and stole jewelry, electronics and credit cards. Surveillance footage shows a second man entering the building who may have been involved in the burglary.

DELIVERYMAN THREATENED

A 22-year-old deliveryman was threatened and robbed by a hammer-wielding man on Shore Road and 74th Street Feb. 5. Reports say the victim was delivering food at 8:20 p.m. when the crook approached, showed him the hammer and said, “Give me your bike.” The thief fled with the bike on Narrows Avenue.

ROBBED AT KNIFEPOINT

A 26-year-old man was attacked and robbed at knifepoint on Ridge Boulevard and 82nd Street Feb. 5. According to reports, at around 2:36 p.m., the man was delivering food when the attacker punched him in the helmet, pushed him to the ground and fled with his electric bike.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

SCRATCH-OFFS STOLEN

Two crooks stole a case of lottery scratch-off tickets from a deli on Kings Highway and West 10th Street Feb. 4. According to reports, the crooks entered the store at 4:45 p.m., stole $9,000 worth of tickets and fled south on West 10th Street in a black Honda CRV.

WOMAN ATTACKED

A 34-year-old man attacked and robbed a 26-year-old woman in an apartment on 20th Avenue and 64th Street Feb. 2. Reports claim that at around 8 p.m., the woman got in an argument with her ex-boyfriend, whom she pepper-sprayed when he became violent. He then pushed her down the stairs, pushed and strangled her, stole her coat and keys and smashed her cell phone before fleeing.

FIGHT OVER PARKING

Two men in their 20s were arrested for allegedly attacking a 31-year-old man after a fight about a parking spot near Benson Avenue and Bay 41st Street Feb. 2. According to reports, at around 7:50 p.m., the victim got in an argument with the men when they didn’t move their vehicle. One man punched him in the face and the other hit him in the face with a shovel.

FAMILY THREATENED

A 33-year-old man gave $1,400 to a crook after he received a threatening text message at his home on West 10th Street and Avenue P Feb. 6. Reports claim that around 8 a.m., the thief sent the man a text message that showed his family members’ names and his address and said, “If you don’t want to have a problem, pay me or I’ll be forced to go hurt your family.” The victim sent the money via Zelle.