Police Beat: Woman attacked in Bay Ridge salon, man robbed at gunpoint in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

WOMAN ATTACKED IN SALON

A 21-year-old hairstylist was attacked by a female customer in a salon on Third Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway Feb. 13. According to reports, at around 8:20 p.m., the customer refused to pay for the stylist’s work, pushed her several times and punched her in the right arm before fleeing.

WOMAN THREATENED

A 39-year-old female employee was threatened by a man inside a deli on Fifth Avenue and 87th Street Feb. 12. Reports say that at around 1:28 p.m., the man was in the deli asking customers for money when the woman told him to leave. The man allegedly took out a knife and said, “I will kill you.” He then fled on a bike.

ARRESTED FOR MENACING

A 56-year-old man was arrested for allegedly menacing a 38-year-old homeowner on 89th Street between Ridge Boulevard and Third Avenue Feb. 11. According to reports, at around 8:50 a.m., the homeowner was pouring salt on the sidewalk outside his house when the suspect allegedly put him in a head lock and took out a sharp metal object.

ARRESTED IN ATTACK

A 56-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a 47-year-old man on Shore Road and 83rd Street Feb. 12. Reports say that at around 11:27 a.m. the suspect punched the man in the face, injuring his left cheek.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

A man was robbed at gunpoint by a man in his twenties on 19th Avenue and 86th Street Feb. 14. According to reports, at around 12:15 a.m., the attacker grabbed the man’s phone and speaker from his hands, pushed him to the ground and took out a gun from his waistband. He then fled south on 19th Avenue and turned left onto Benson Avenue.

E-BIKE THEFT

A crook stole an e-bike from a grocery store at West Eighth Street and Bay Parkway Feb. 13. Reports say that at around 2:40 p.m., the thief opened the basement doors, stole the bike and fled.

ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT

A 54-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting her 64-year-old fiance on Avenue T and West 10th Street Feb. 12. According to reports, at around 11:45 p.m., the woman threw a bowl at the man and hit him with an umbrella, leaving cuts.

