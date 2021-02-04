Southern B’klyn schools to receive courtroom classrooms

Court is in session for three south Brooklyn schools.

Abraham Lincoln High School and John Dewey High School are receiving new courtroom classrooms for their legal academies as part of Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.

Councilmember Mark Treyger made the announcement of the $1.25 million worth of funding he secured for the rooms on Thursday, Feb. 4 via a Zoom meeting. The meeting also included Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez; representatives of the New York City Department of Education and the School Construction Authority; school faculty members and students.

The rooms will allow students to receive real-world training experience in the field of law and the criminal justice system.

“My office is looking forward to partner with the next generation of lawyers by offering internships, mentorships and other opportunities to students in Brooklyn,” said Gonzalez. “I know that these state of the art classrooms will make them better scholars by providing a hands-on educational experience.”

Gonzalez also announced that his office will also partner with the schools to offer student internship and mentoring opportunities.

The facilities at Lincoln High School and Dewey High School will include a new ceiling with lighting and flooring, a jury stand and judicial bench, audio and visual equipment and new furnishings and furniture.

Mark Twain Intermediate School already received a courtroom classroom in 2018.

“CTE programs are valuable because they provide educational flexibility for students and cover a broad spectrum of fields where labor demand is outpacing the supply of qualified candidates, including STEM, law, information technology, health science and public safety,” said Treyger.

“The courtroom classrooms will greatly enhance the learning experience for our students in Southern Brooklyn as they learn to advocate for themselves and advance their public speaking skills and knowledge of the U.S. Constitution,” he said.

All three schools will conduct mock trials and moot court competitions and will partner with the Justice Resource Center and NYC law firms for student internships and mentorships.

“The new courtroom will generate added excitement to our programs and increase our ability to provide a meaningful civic education to our students,” said Lincoln High School teacher John Barton.