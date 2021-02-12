Target date: Retailer will open at Ceasar’s Bay in March

Target will make its long-awaited debut at the Ceasar’s Bay Shopping Center March 14.

The popular chain retailer was scheduled to open at 8973 Bay Parkway in 2020 but experienced delays. The company announced its plans to move into the shopping area in March 2019.

The site, which is approximately 88,000 square feet, was the longtime home of Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us, which went bankrupt in 2017.

“We’re excited to bring an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the Brooklyn community with this new Target store,” said a company spokesperson. “As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share – including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests.”

Ceasar’s Bay has undergone a number of changes the past few years, including the loss of Modell’s Sporting Goods, which went bankrupt last year. It is also home to Olive Garden, Kohl’s Department Store and Best Buy.