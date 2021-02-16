Vaccination center for seniors opens on Ocean Parkway

An on-site vaccination clinic for seniors opened Feb. 15 at Warbasse Cares Program, 2844 Ocean Parkway.

Mayor de Blasio announced last week that the city has created a three-pronged plan to vaccinate homebound seniors and the essential frontline home care workers who care for them, setting up vaccine clinics at DFTA retirement communities and HPD senior buildings.

“We are moving heaven and earth to get our senior neighbors vaccinated,” de Blasio said. “Now, we are bringing vaccines to seniors right in their communities, ensuring our vaccines go to those who need them most.”

Additional locations will be identified and prioritized in the coming weeks.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have worked to safeguard and protect our homebound older adults, one of the most vulnerable populations to COVID-19,” said Department for the Aging Commissioner Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez. “This plan safeguards their health in a comprehensive manner – vaccinating them close to home and vaccinating homecare workers, who throughout the pandemic have continued visiting and caring for older adults in their home.”

Next month, the city will begin using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when it is available to provide in-home vaccination for homebound seniors.

To minimize risk for homebound seniors, the city will attempt to vaccinate 25,000 home health aides over the next month by offering dedicated appointments in the areas where they live and work.