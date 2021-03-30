Ben Sinai Medical Center vandalized

A vandal damaged the exterior of Ben Sinai Medical Centerat 6903 Fourth Ave. March 29.

Cops said a man used a hammer to break the granite tiles of the facility at around 3:30 a.m. Video showed him swinging it at the building several times before he fled on foot toward Ovington Avenue.

The suspect was described as a white male, 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and a blue surgical mask.



Dr. Hossam Amin discovered the damage when he arrived at work at 9 a.m.

“I saw that all the granite around the office was broken,” Amin said. “I called 911 and did a police report.”

Cops looked at surveillance footage and told Amin the vandalism was likely done on purpose and that the suspect wasn’t drunk or on drugs.

“Someone was doing this on purpose maybe because they are mad at something,” Amin said. “This is the first time something like this has happened to the office.”