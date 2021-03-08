Brooklyn Library branch coming to Children’s Museum

From brooklyneagle.com

‘Grab-and-go’ service begins; nearby branch closed last year

The Brooklyn Public Library plans to begin grab-and-go service at Brooklyn Children’s Museum in Crown Heights on Monday, March 8, allowing patrons to pick up holds and return books, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The service marks the first step in a partnership between the two institutions that will bring a new library branch into the ground floor of the museum before the end of the year.

The new branch is just a block and a half from the former Brower Park Library, which closed in late 2020. It was one of the library's few leased branches and the smallest in the system.

The new branch in Brooklyn’s Children Museum will be a bright, modern and comfortable space and will ensure an ongoing presence for the library in the neighborhood, according to a statement from the library system.

Flash the tortoise struts his stuff at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum. Eagle file photo by Paul Frangipane

“Brooklyn Children’s Museum is delighted to open our space to Brooklyn Public Library for grab-and-go service. The library is an important part of our community, and we are thrilled that their services will be available on the Museum’s site,” said Stephanie Wilchfort, president and CEO of the Brooklyn Children’s Museum.

“We look forward to welcoming the community to their newest library in the fall of 2021,” said Linda E. Johnson, president and CEO of BPL. “In the meantime, we are thrilled to offer grab-and-go lobby service, so patrons can pick up library books, art supplies, and more. Start placing your holds, Crown Heights!”

In addition, BPL on Thursday announced a new print-on-demand service, allowing patrons to send documents remotely from their own devices which can then be “released” at a BPL printer at 10 branches across the borough.

The library has also opened almost all of its branches for grab-and-go service with locations in every part of the borough and nearly doubled the number of book drops allowing patrons to return items when it is convenient for them.