Brooklyn man sentenced to 18 years in prison for rape of three women

From Brooklyneagle.com

Defendant pleaded guilty to attacking the victims in 2019 and 2020

A Canarsie man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for raping three women, in separate incidents, in his car after physically assaulting them, causing two victims to lose consciousness, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Ayindee Boyce, 25, of Canarsie, was sentenced Monday to 18 years in prison by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Dineen Riviezzo. The defendant, who pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree rape on February 17, 2020, must register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, on Aug. 3, 2019, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Boyce pulled up to a 21-year-old woman in East New York and asked her if she wanted to “chill.” After the victim got into his car he drove to Canarsie, where he asked the woman to get into the backseat of his car so he could look for something. DAILY TOP BROOKLYN NEWSNews for those who live, work and play in Brooklyn and beyond

He then offered her $20 for what she believed would be a sex act, and she told him it was not enough. When she tried to get out of the car, the defendant applied pressure to her neck and raped her. When she managed to open the car door, he slammed it shut and threatened to kill her. He then drove a short distance away and let her out of the car.

She immediately reported the attack to police officers she spotted on the street. She was taken to a hospital, and a sexual assault evidence collection kit was performed.

In addition, on Sept. 15, 2019, Boyce picked up a 24-year-old woman he had met once before, drove her to a driveway in Canarsie and told her to get in the backseat. He also got in the backseat, pushed her down and applied pressure to her neck and raped her. At one point, the victim managed to escape through an open car door window and ran down the street, with the defendant chasing after her. He continued to strangle her and hit her on the head.

The attack was interrupted by a Good Samaritan who called 911. Police responded, and the victim was taken to a hospital where a sexual assault evidence collection kit was performed. On September 24, 2019, Boyce was arrested by the police. He consented to give a DNA sample, which came back as a match for the Aug. 3, 2019 incident.

Finally, early on Sept. 14, 2020, while out on bail that he posted in June 2020, Boyce pulled up to a 26-year-old woman in East New York and offered her $100 for sex. The woman agreed and got in the car. After driving a short distance, the defendant demanded oral sex. –>

When the victim asked for the money first, the defendant applied pressure to her neck, causing her to lose consciousness. He then raped her and repeatedly threatened to kill her. He then forced her out of the car and kept her purse. She called 911 and was taken to a hospital where a sexual assault evidence collection kit was performed. A DNA hit subsequently linked Boyce to the incident. He was arrested again on Dec. 2, 2020 and remanded without bail.

District Attorney Gonzalez said, “I am committed to seeking justice for all victims of sexual violence in Brooklyn. With today’s sentencing this defendant, who repeatedly preyed on vulnerable women and continued his violent behavior even after getting arrested, has now been held accountable for his actions. Our communities are safer now that this defendant has been taken off our streets.”

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Michael Zebrowski, of the District Attorney’s Special Victims Bureau, under the overall supervision of Assistant District Attorney Miss Gregory, Bureau Chief.