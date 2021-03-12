Brooklyn unveils statue of Justice Ginsburg at Downtown development

Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn and Borough President Eric Adams with the statue of Hon. Ruth Bader Ginsburg at City Point.

Famed Supreme Court judge grew up in Midwood, graduated from Madison HS

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn (D-Flatbush-East Flatbush-Midwood) unveiled a long-awaited statue of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Downtown Brooklyn’s City Point development on Friday, March 12.

Ginsburg, 87, was born in Midwood in 1933 and graduated from James Madison High School in 1950. She later went to Cornell University, Harvard Law School and Columbia Law School, and founded the Women’s Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union. She died this past September after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

The statue is the first statue of Ginsburg to be unveiled nationwide, according a spokesperson for City Point. It was created by artists Gillie and Marc (Schattner), an Australian collaborative artist couple.

Along with BP Adams and Bichotte Hermelyn, who also serves as chair of the Brooklyn Democratic Party, the ceremony included guest speakers Chris Conlon, EVP and chief operating officer of Acadia Realty, developer of City Point; Kristina Newman-Scott of BRIC, a leading Brooklyn arts and media institution; and poet Mahogany Browne.

Australian artists Gillie and Marc are seen when they were developing the statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Photo by Jessie Elizabeth



The U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue commemorates her leadership in the struggle for women’s rights and society’s broader march for human rights.

“A proud daughter of Brooklyn, Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to making our country a more equitable place, and breaking barriers for women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ people and others who have not enjoyed equal protection under the law for much of our country’s long history,” Adams said.

”Her powerful example has inspired New Yorkers of all generations, and this statue will ensure her legacy lives on for generations to come,” he said.

Adams also presented the key to the borough posthumously to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and declared her birthday, March 15th, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Day. The key will be given to her family.

“Justice Ginsburg’s work is a reminder to our borough’s future leaders that no ceiling is too high,” said Bichotte Hermelyn. “This work of art also serves to increase the visibility of female heroes in our cultural landscape. We still have a long way to go to get equal representation, but this is a great step forward.”

New York judges pose with the statue of Hon. Ruth Bader Ginsburg at City Point.

Photo by Bob Krasner

Gillie and Mark said it as an honor to create the bronze statue and described their work.

“With the two steps on its large base representing the Supreme Court and the climb she made to get there, the work is designed to provide the public with an opportunity to stand at her side, and gain inspiration from her journey fighting for equal rights,” they said in a statement.