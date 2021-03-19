Catholic students salute the women who inspire them

Women’s History Month is celebrated by Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy.

Students in Bensonhurst and Gravesend showed their inspiration during Women’s History Month.

On March 11, St. Peter’s Catholic Academy, 8401 23rd Ave., dedicated a mural titled “Inspire” to recognize the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Students wrote about women who have inspired them and why.

“She guides me throughout my life,” wrote Sebastian Jarka about his mother.

Joseph Longo dedicated his message to tennis great Serena Williams. “She nev- er gives up in sports and in life,” he said.

Eufemia Sobers paid tribute to her mother, grandmother and art teacher. “They help me when others can’t and they are nice,” she wrote.

Middle-schoolers at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy, 385 Ave. W., made top-10 lists featuring women from history, pop culture and their own lives. They also wrote messages on sticky notes surrounding a heart that said, “She believed she could, so she did!”