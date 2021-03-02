Citi Bike launches bike expansion in Sunset Park

On March 2, the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) and Lyft, which owns Citi Bike, launched Citi Bike’s full-scale expansion into Sunset Park.

The move is part of the program’s 93-docking-station Brooklyn expansion.

Back in January, two Citi Bike stations were installed adjacent to the Brooklyn Army Terminal-NYU Langone mass vaccination site.

The additional stations and docking capacity will provide New Yorkers who have vaccine appointments with a new transportation option to help them get to the site while practicing social distancing.

Councilmember Carlos Menchaca said he is pleased that Citi Bike docks are being placed in the neighborhood.

“Moving forward, we need more coordination on placing docks to ensure maximum usage and minimum disruption,” he said. “But this is a welcome event as we continue our vaccination efforts and expand transit alternatives throughout the city, especially in predominantly immigrant communities.”

The expansion also includes Windsor Terrace and Greenwood Heights. The service area, which until recently didn’t extend south of Prospect Park and Park Slope, will now extend from 15th Street as far south as 67th Street, and beyond the southwest corner of Prospect Park to Church Avenue.

“With this latest expansion in South Brooklyn, we are excited to give even more New Yorkers the opportunity to get to an essential workplace, the grocery store, the park, or wherever they are going,” said Laura Fox, general manager for Citi Bike at Lyft.

“These are vibrant neighborhoods with bustling job centers along the waterfront; access to seven vital subway lines; and vibrant open spaces like Prospect Park, Sunset Park, and Green-Wood Cemetery,” she said.

Citi Bike’s Phase 3 expansion is already in progress and will be completed by the end of 2023,

In Jan., DOT also gave a presentation regarding seven Citi Bike docking stations that will be installed in Community District 10, which covers Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.