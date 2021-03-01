‘Good Samaritan’ murdered outside gambling den

‘Good Samaritan’ murdered outside gambling den
Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

 1-3  Police at the scene of the murder in Sunset Park.

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing that left three men injured and one dead in Sunset Park Feb. 26.

William Smith, 45, was charged with murder, robbery and three counts of assault.

The blood-splattered crime scene. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Cops said the men were stabbed at 9:30 p.m. outside an illegal gambling den on Seventh Avenue and 57th Street. One of the victims, 46-year-old Yong Zheng, was pronounced dead. The others were listed in stable condition.

Zheng was acting as a good Samaritan and tried to help the other victims, according to ABC 7 New York.

