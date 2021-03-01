‘Good Samaritan’ murdered outside gambling den

1-3 Police at the scene of the murder in Sunset Park.

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing that left three men injured and one dead in Sunset Park Feb. 26.

William Smith, 45, was charged with murder, robbery and three counts of assault.

Cops said the men were stabbed at 9:30 p.m. outside an illegal gambling den on Seventh Avenue and 57th Street. One of the victims, 46-year-old Yong Zheng, was pronounced dead. The others were listed in stable condition.

Zheng was acting as a good Samaritan and tried to help the other victims, according to ABC 7 New York.